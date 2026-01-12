Nicoll with sights on Olympics after impressive World Cup
Welshpool's Bobsleigh star Adele Nicoll is set to head to the Winter Olympics in Rome this year with some impressive finishes under her belt in the World Cup.
The track and field athlete who turned her attentions to winter sports in recent years - has been in action in the World Cup in recent months.
And she has been posting impressive finishes - with her best monobob result of the season as she finishes 12th in the fifth race of the season.
It came after finishing 13th in Lillehammer in race three - and 16th in the previous outing.
Nicoll clocked a two-run time of 1 minute 58.99 seconds, going 11 hundredths of second faster in her second run than her first.
Having sat 16th at halfway after coming down in a time of 59.55 seconds off the 21st best start, Nicoll clocked 59.44 to move up four spots on her first World Cup monobob outing at Winterberg.