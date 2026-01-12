Nicoll with sights on Olympics after impressive World Cup

The track and field athlete who turned her attentions to winter sports in recent years - has been in action in the World Cup in recent months.

And she has been posting impressive finishes - with her best monobob result of the season as she finishes 12th in the fifth race of the season.

It came after finishing 13th in Lillehammer in race three - and 16th in the previous outing.

Nicoll clocked a two-run time of 1 minute 58.99 seconds, going 11 hundredths of second faster in her second run than her first.

Having sat 16th at halfway after coming down in a time of 59.55 seconds off the 21st best start, Nicoll clocked 59.44 to move up four spots on her first World Cup monobob outing at Winterberg.