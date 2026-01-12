Newtown bolster squad with first January signing

The Robins have brought in former TNS youngster Alfie Clark who joins the club from South Wales outfit Trethomas Bluebirds.

The youngster also previously had a spell with Flint Mountain and becomes Newtown's first signing of the mid season transfer window.

Reacting to the addition, manager Leonard said: "Alfie is a great addition to our squad, who will add quality and physical presence.

"Having worked with Alfie in the pat I know what we are getting and I'm really looking forward to working with him, this season and beyond."

Leonard had already signalled his intentions to add to his squad in the January transfer window - amid a rotten run of results for the Robins either side of the festive period.

Defeats in Mid Wales derbies and conceding a late equaliser against Penrhyncoch has seen the Robins slip off the pace in the Cymru North - with the gap to the top two in the league growing ever wider.

Leonard and Newtown have also suffered big injury blows this season.

They lost summer signing Charlie Edge to a broken left before a competitive ball was even kicked - and during the campaign that have been without the likes of experienced striker Greg Draper, who is out for a considerable amount of time.

The Robins were without a game on Saturday - with the majority of the league fixtures called off due to snow.

Their scheduled clash with Llandudno was postponed - and they return to action this weekend with a home derby in the League Cup against Caersws.