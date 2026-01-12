Mid Wales sides start January business

Ethan Kinsey has returned to MMP Central Wales League side Welshpool Town from near neighbours Guilsfield.

Kinsey departed for Clos Mytton in the summer but having struggled for game time he has made the switch back to the Lilywhites.

Elsewhere, Welshpool have also bolstered their side with the signing of Craig Griffiths from Shrewsbury based outfit Snailbeach.

In a double switch, Dolgellau have lost two of their key men with both Osian Morris and Dennis Bates making the step up to sign for Cymru North side Brickfield Rangers.

And one of the brightest young talents in the Cymru North is set to be attracting the interest of Mid Wales clubs.

Daniel Owen has been instrumental in Penrhyncoch's turnaround in form - and he has been courted by a number of clubs.

Newtown, Caersws and Aberystwyth Town have all made efforts to sign Owen in the window - but the forward is expected to stay with the Roosters for the remainder of the season.