FAW chief set to stay on until 2030

The FAW has confirmed that Mooney, who joined the association from UEFA in 2021, who continued in his role.

Mooney has played a part in developing a number of strategies to improve the domestic game in Wales.

In confirming he will remain in post, the FAW said the association has become 'one of the most progressive and admired governing bodies in the British Isles', under Mooney's leadership.

It cites a £30m grassroots programme that has been established in recent years among one of the big changes the chief executive has made.

Speaking about the extension, Mooney said: “We are on a fantastic journey, and I want to thank everyone who is supporting us and Welsh football more generally. We were confident that we could build a great sports organisation and we have already achieved so much in a relatively short space of time. However, we have a lot to do to become the world-class football association that we can and must become, and we are absolutely determined to deliver this fully before I pass the baton on to the next leader.

“We have a real ‘Together Stronger’ spirit between the Board, Council and staff with a focus on serving our army of volunteers, our clubs and stakeholders. We believe football can play an increasing role in the confidence, success and inclusiveness of Cymru and we are absolutely focused on reaching our full potential in the years ahead. I truly appreciate all the support around me, as without everyone working together to demonstrate our values of Family, Excellence and Respect we would not be able to work towards this vision and achieve our aspirations. As the FAW motto expresses – ‘Gorau Chwarae Cyd Chwarae’ – I absolutely believe that the best play is team play.”

FAW President, Mike Jones, added: “Noel has brought a new level of ambition and collaboration to Welsh football, enabling us to grow at every level. Noel cares deeply about every club, league and Area Association in Wales, which we see every day in how he leads the organisation. He works closely with myself and the FAW Council to ensure that the voice of the members is carefully considered, and this leads to trust and collaboration which in turn leads to success.”

FAW Independent Chair, Alys Carlton, also added: “The FAW Board is delighted to see Noel extend his time leading the FAW, and I know he is determined to leave a legacy that will see Welsh football stronger than ever. He has immersed himself in Welsh culture and society, keen to understand what is possible, but also pushing the boundaries beyond what is expected of a sports organisation.

“The FAW is trusted and respected as a forward-thinking, progressive organisation and Noel’s drive and ambition are key factors in this. I and the Board look forward to working closely with Noel to build upon our success to date.”

As the FAW celebrates its 150th anniversary in 2026, the Association will launch a new ten-year strategic plan aimed at strengthening Welsh football at every level. Mooney will continue to lead the organisation through this next phase to ensure delivery is efficient, ambitious, and impactful.