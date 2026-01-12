Bulls pick up hard fought victory

They opened the scoring a Deri Mason finished off a well worked move - before Vardre responded and went into the break with a narrow two point lead.

The second half saw the hosts extend their advantage - but the Bulls responded well.

Tom Offa and Ash Mills combined with the former going over to swing the momentum back in the visitors favour.

Ash Hammond then got in on the act - with the boot of Rhys Davies picking up vital points on the way to a deserved victory.



