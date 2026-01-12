Big weekend of Ardal League action

Dolgellau's home clash with Penycae was the only one that managed to survive the weather - as the Ceredigion side ran out 6-1 winners against the North Wales outfit.

Gerwyn Williams led the way with a hat-trick, while Dion James, Jake Jones, and Aaron Young all got their names on the scoresheet.

Sides are back in action this weekend with a clash at the top of the division seeing Bow Street host leaders Llanwuchllyn.

Elsewhere, Builth Wells have a big chance to continue climbing the table as they play host to Penycae.

Radnor Valley face a tough assignment as they are on the road at Wrexham based side Cefn Albion - with Dolgellau hosting Corwen.

Kerry will be looking for a boost to their disappointing campaign as they host Lex XI - while it is a Radnorshire derby as Knighton Town look to close the gap on the leaders when they host Llandrindod Wells.

Llanfair United are on the road at strugglers Llangollen Town - while Llanrhaeadr make the short trip across the border to face Rhos Aelwyd.