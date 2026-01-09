Rowlands is the hero as he settles derby day showdown

The Robins had recorded a 2-1 victory over the Bluebirds when the arch rivals clashed at Latham Park on August Bank Holiday Monday.

It was the visitors who made the brighter start on New Year's Day as they enjoyed plenty of possession in Caersws' half of the pitch, but rarely manged to test Max Williams in the Bluebirds' goal.

The hosts went close in the 11th minute when Tommy Rowland's cross was only partially cleared and Lyndon Jones fired an effort wide from the edge of the penalty area.

Rowlands then had an effort deflected behind for a corner, less than 60 seconds later, and Rhys Hesden struck his shot over the crossbar after the ball was cleared to the edge of the area from the set-piece.

Newtown responded and Aidan McCann went on a surging run into the hosts' penalty area, but saw his shot blocked.

Derby day action as Caersws take on Newtown

Jake Humphreys' 20-yard free-kick deflected off the Robins' defensive wall for a corner, prior to Jamie Hyne seeing his drive from just over 25 yards saved by Williams.

Lyndon Jones picked-up the ball and drove towards the Newtown penalty area, but pulled his shot wide of goal.

George Mitten's 39th-minute strike from the edge of the area was blocked before Rowlands fired wide after running on to a well-timed through ball.

The Bluebirds continued to attack their rival's goal until the half-time whistle as skipper Harry Cottam went close from 25 yards before Ashley Harries headed wide.

Caersws nearly broke the deadlock three minutes after the interval when Cottam headed wide from close-range after a long throw into the visitors' penalty area was not cleared.

Tom Edwards went close with a 55th-minute shot on the turn inside in the penalty area before Lyndon Jones' effort from the left-hand side of the penalty area was saved Dave Jones in the Newtown goal.

Caersws claimed the spoils in front of a bumper crowd

Edwards was denied by Jones in the 62nd minute before Harries' strike was deflected behind for a corner, that would lead to the Bluebirds finally making the breakthrough.

Former Builth Wells forward Rowlands emphatically headed past Jones from Humphreys' enticing corner to the delight of the home supporters.

The goal arrived moments after Newtown had appeals for a penalty turned down by referee Richard Wright when they felt McCann was illegally halted after breaking into the Caersws penalty area.

The hosts looked to build upon that goal and extend their lead further.

Ash Jones' header was saved from a free-kick before Hesden struck the side netting following a deep cross from near the left touchline.

The visitors struggled to make an impact on the Bluebirds' goal as they searched for an equaliser in the closing stages. It was the hosts who looked more likely to increase their lead before the final whistle.

Edwards fired wide from 25 yards in the 90th minute before Dave Jones was forced to come out of his penalty area in the third minute of stoppage-time to challenge Max McLaughlin when the substitute broke free on goal.

However, one goal was enough for Caersws to gain revenge for that defeat earlier in the campaign, in their first league meeting for 16 seasons with their old foes at the Recreation Ground.