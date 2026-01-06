Weather hits Buith's Powys derby
Builth Wells fans were denied the chance of a crunch new year derby match - with the cold snap putting paid to their latest outing.
The Bulls were due to return to action following the festive break with a home clash against fellow Powys side Ystradgynlais.
But the pitch was declared unplayable on Saturday - with a rearranged date set to be announced.
They will be hoping for better luck this weekend as they get set to travel to Vadre for a 2.30pm kick off.