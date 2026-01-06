TNS pegged back in league

The Saints advantage was cut to four points on New Year's Eve when they suffered a 3-1 defeat at nearest rivals Connah's Quay Nomads.

Nomads then reduced the gap to a single point on Saturday when they beat Barry Town United 3-1 at home, while Saints' clash with Bala Town fell victim to the weather.

At Connah's Quay, Rhys Hughes opened the scoring for the hosts from the penalty spot nine minutes in, before Dan Williams inadvertently put Kai Edwards' cross past his own goalkeeper to make it 2-0 four minutes before the interval.

Jordan Williams got TNS back into the game 10 minutes after half-time when he beat the offside trap and slotted the ball home.

Ryan Brobbel tested Kit Margetson with a dangerous free-kick in the 73rd minute, but the Nomads wrapped up the points 10 minutes from the end when Callum West scored.

Saints, who are at home to Bala Town on Tuesday evening with the game having already twice been called off, are at home to Colywn Bay on Friday (7.45pm).