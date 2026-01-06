Sws set for another derby clash

The Guils have been without a game for a number of weeks due to postponements - and hosts Sws who have their tails up after victory in their last derby with Newtown.

Elsewhere, Newtown have a tough task as they host leaders Llandudno.

In the Ardal North East League, Knighton Town will be hoping to make ground on the leaders in a trip to Kerry, while Builth Wells look to continue their form against basement boys Lex XI.