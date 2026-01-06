Mid Wales riders head to Shropshire

Riders took on a rough course - with the Mid Wales competitors joined by people from as far away as Yorkshire, Leamington Spa, Stafford and Macclesfield in a competitive field.

Yorkshire visitor Dan Clark won the Expert class on two marks from Andy Lee, with British Womens Champion, Alice Minta coming in third.

The Intermediate class saw a duel between two Stafford club members for the top honours with Jack Harris eventually pipping Ben Rolls, with local Dan Hinton taking third position.

The Clubman class was another tight affair, with Simon Ward winning on four marks with a two way tie for second and third places on seven marks.

In the Sportsman class, Bishops Castle’s Nick Woolley won with his 500cc Ariel from Stephen Clare and Ellis Handley. The Youth classes were as close as the adult classes, with two Llangollen club members fighting for first place in the Youth Expert class, with Zain Pughe Hutchinson getting the better of George Jones.

