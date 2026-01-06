Leonard questions Newtown side after derby day defeat

In front of 1,200 fans at the Recreation Ground, Tommy Rowlands strike just after the hour mark gave Sws the win - as their upturn in form continued.

But Newtown's rocky run also continued - and Leonard had questions for his players after the game, but also stated their rotten injury luck did not help.

He said: "Yeah it is hard to take. It hurts, whether it hurts some of those players as much as me I don't know.

"Without sounding like I'm making excuses, we had nine players out today. It is a lot to cope with.

"We had two young lads with first starts today and a couple of young lads coming on as well. We were just second best unfortunately for good chunks of the game, we were not able to sustain attacks, didn't test the keeper enough, get into the final third enough or win enough corners.

"The game was there if we wanted it, it was there to be won, we have to make better decisions.

Newtown still remain fourth in the table - six points ahead of Guilsfield in fifth but the villagers do have three games in hand on the Robins.

It is five without a victory with three defeats during that run. Leonard insists the run will pass and his side need reinforcements.

"We need to get through this difficult period, it will pass," added Leonard.

"Then we need to get players back from injury and maybe bring in some new faces, freshen it up and add that competition."