Handful of games amid the frost

Just two games took place in the Ardal North East League in the first fixtures of 2026 - but the goals flowed with eleven goals.

Bow Steet ran riot against the bottom side - as they beat Lexi XI 7-0.

It was 2-0 after 32 minutes as Taylor Watts helped himself to an early brace.

Josh Taylor then made it three before half time with Rhys Hughes also netting in stoppage time with the game all but over by the break.

Hughes had made it five within seconds of the restart - with Steff Davies then scoring two goals in the space of a minute to complete the scoring.

Elsewhere, Dolgellau put four goals without reply past a sorry Kerry side.

It was 3-0 after just half an hour, with Guto Pugh opening the scoring.

Gerwyn Williams then netted a brace - with the midfielder adding a second in the second period to complete his hat-trick.

The MMP Central Wales Leagues also saw the majority of their new year fixtures fall foul to the weather.

Only one game went ahead in the north league - as Tywyn won 2-1 against Berriew.

Aston Heath handed Tywyn the lead and Aled Jones extended it before Tom Davies pulled one back for the visitors.

Elsewhere, Machynlleth beat Caersws Development 2-0 and Penrhyncoch Reserves lost 3-0 at home to Lampeter.