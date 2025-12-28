Welsh home winner in grand national

The Rebecca Curtis trained horse went off a 5-1 and won by three lengths - and the former Irish National winner is now likely to be targeting the Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

Haiti Couleurs beat O'Connell into second place, with Deafening Silence in third and Livin on Luco in fourth.

"I thought the weight was going to get him today, but he's absolutely amazing," said Curtis.

"We knew we had him bang-on today but that was some performance.

"This is the race we've wanted to win for years. He ran so well all the way round and if he got nabbed on the line I'd have been absolutely gutted."

Bowen added; "It's incredible to win the Welsh race, in my home country.

"It was an unbelievable training performance from Rebecca to bring him back, I can't quite believe it.

"He's been an incredible horse for me and the whole team.

"We're hoping he'll end up a Gold Cup horse, we're not sure where he'll go somewhere in between, but the hope is that he's a Gold Cup horse."

Elsewhere, Uncle Bert, owned by James and Jean Potter of Welshpool fell two fences out.