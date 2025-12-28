Sws continue upturn in form

Sws, who have been without a manager since Craig Williams departed for Aberystwyth Town were ahead after 25 minutes when Dillon Browne found the back of the net.

And then the second goal arrived on 52 minutes when Mold's Morgan Roberts turned through his own net.

They saw off pressure from the North Wales hosts to make it back to back victories and three wins from their last four outings.

Elsewhere, Penrhyncoch climbed off the bottom of the table for the first time this season as they made it three games unbeaten and won for the second time in three matches.

They were 1-0 winners over Guilsfield, who themselves saw a three match winning run come together.

The only goal of the game came on the half hour mark when Daniel Owen netting what turned out to be the winner.

Elsewhere, leaders Llandudno won 5-0 against Buckley Town - with second placed Holywell Town also comfortably winning as they picked up a 3-0 victory at Flint Mountain.