Film on Saints' European rise
A documentary charting the rise to the European group stages of The New Saints is set to be released on Amazon Prime in the New Year.
Published
Road to Europe: The Mike Harris Story - charts the rise of the Saints as they qualified for the UEFA Europa Conference League group stages for the very first time.
The story centres around owner Mike Harris, and how he turned the club into a Welsh football powerhouse and achieved success in Europe, culminating in their qualification last season.
The film is set to be released on Amazon Prime in January 2026.