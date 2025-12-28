Festive derby clashes lead to goals

Just two games took place on Boxing Day across the MMP Central Wales League North and South - one in each division.

In the south, it was Rhayader who travelled to Victoria Avenue and they went ahead through Steven Walsh after just two minutes.

By half time they had turned it around though as a quick equaliser from Alex Jones was then followed up by a goal just before half time from Dafydd Carruthers.

Rhys Thomas then drew the visitors levelled just after half time with Ollie Leadbitter's winner coming 20 minutes from time.

In the north division it was a comfortable win for Bishops Castle Town as they ran out 2-0 winners over Abermule.

Martin Ziemann opened the scoring just after the hour mark before he set up substitute Dan Butler late on to secure the points.

Most sides were back in action on Saturday - with leaders Carno left stunned as they were beaten at home against Forden United.

Sam Evans put Forden into the lead after just three minutes - with Norton Collins equalising before half time.

And the winning goal arrived for Forden just after the hour mark as Jake Mann popped up to see the leaders beaten.

The win for Forden was a big boost for Llansantffraid Village and they took full advantage as they picked up a fourth straight win - scoring seven goals without reply against a sorry Llanfyllin Town side in their local derby.

Alfie Herd gave them a 14th minute lead before Muhammed Mane Intchasso made it two before half time.

Armani Bennett, Kye Smart and Ollie Herd then ran in three more goals but they weren't done there.

Bright Iyamu and Huzaif Abubkarri wrapped up the victory late on.

Elsewhere Berriew and Montgomery Town played out a goalless draw - while Tywyn Bruncrug were 4-2 winners on the road at Dyffyn Banw as they remain on the coat tails of Llansantffraid.

In the other big derby match it was Waterloo Rovers who came out on top against Welshpool Town.

Owain Richards double in the first half hour gave the hosts a comfortable lead at the break with Matt Brasenell making it three just after the restart.

Oliver Davies pulled one back for the Lilywhites and when Richard Litchfield scored 16 minutes from time then it was game on.

But Richards netted a penalty four minutes later and it sealed the win for Waterloo.