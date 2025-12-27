Robins winless run goes on

Nathan Leonard's side have taken a rotten run of recent form into the festive period - and their defeat against the Wingmakers, who were just a few points ahead of them and one place heading into the game, makes it four without a win for the Robins.

The first half hour remained goalless before former Newtown man Jordan Evans set Oliver Lanceley up for the opener.

It was two at the break as George Peers turned provider for Lanceley to bag his second.

And on the hour mark it was game, set and match as Lanceley secured the matchball and made it a comfortable final third of the game for the visitors.

For the Robins, their task is to now address their form with a huge Boxing Day derby clash coming up at Caersws.