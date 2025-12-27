Motor club issue big illegal rider warning

The Builth Wells Motor Club, which runs events in the area, says that a 'mess' has been left behind by local riders on a course that plays host to the Hundred House Enduro - and it could mean having to cancel a big event next year.

The common area is being used to host a round in the British Enduro Championship - and despite the fact it is not set to take place until September 2026 - organisers have said that the damage caused has put the event in 'serious jeopardy'.

In a statement on social media, the club said: "Not the post we want to be writing but on Sunday, December 21, club members were made aware of illegal riding on the common we use for our annual Hundred House Enduro,” said Builth Wells Motor Club in a post on its Facebook page on Monday.

“Sadly, it’s even more frustrating to find out its local lads that really should know how much effort we have to put into securing this land for our events, especially knowing a fair few ride our events.

“At the start of Hundred House Enduro there is a briefing and our riders are clearly warned if we find anyone to be riding the course illegally, they shall be banned from riding our events.

“Now we don’t want to go down this road but the mess left behind after 13 riders (went) through the bogs at this time of year has put serious jeopardy to us being able to use the hill for our British Enduro Championship rounds in September 2026.

“We politely request that this stops immediately or you will face a ban from all future Builth Wells Motor Club events.”