Welsh football clubs invited to take up mental health course

The e-learning online course, delivered by Mind Cymru in partnership with UK Coaching, is available to football clubs across the country and aims to build confidence, understanding and practical skills around mental health.

Around 200 clubs have already completed the training, with further places still available.

Welsh Government Minister for Sports, Jack Sargeant, highlighted the importance of the training and the impact football clubs have beyond the pitch: “From my own involvement with football clubs in Deeside, I know that they are the heart of our communities and coaches are often the first to notice when someone is struggling.

“Mental health matters every day, but I know that as we approach Christmas, this period can be particularly challenging for some people.

“The practical skills coaches gain from this course to support their players and teams can be lifesaving. I’m pleased that around 200 clubs have already accessed this valuable resource, but I’m urging clubs across Wales to take up the opportunity because it can make a real difference to people’s lives.”

Advertising the course, the FAW have explained how grassroots football clubs play a vital role in communities across Wales, often acting as trusted spaces where people feel connected, supported and valued. Coaches are frequently among the first to notice when someone may be struggling, making mental health awareness an essential skill within the game.

They go on to say how the course equips coaches with the knowledge to recognise potential signs of mental health difficulties, approach conversations with confidence, and help create positive, inclusive environments where everyone can enjoy being active and feel encouraged to participate.

Welsh Government Minister for Mental Health and Wellbeing, Sarah Murphy, also emphasised the role clubs can play in creating supportive environments: “Football clubs are trusted spaces in our communities where people of all ages come together. When coaches understand mental health and feel confident having those conversations, it creates an environment where people feel safe to open up.

“This training is an important step in breaking down stigma and ensuring no one faces mental health challenges alone. I encourage all clubs to take up this opportunity.”

Clubs who are interested in taking part in the course can access it for free by heading to the FAW website. Clubs should also contact the FAW for details on how to access the course free of charge.

The FAW added: "By taking part, clubs can strengthen the support they offer to their people, reinforce their role at the heart of their communities, and help ensure football in Wales continues to be a positive, inclusive and supportive environment for all."