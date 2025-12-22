Saints could take huge lead

Having been dumped out of the Welsh Cup recently, the Saints have continued their march towards another Cymru Premier crown.

And they could extend their lead at the top of the table to potentially 13 points on Boxing Day.

They face a home clash against Bala Town - before a bigger game on New Years Eve.

They take on second placed Connahs Quay - and a victory in both games could see them with one hand on the trophy by the time the new year arrives.