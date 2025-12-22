Rivals set for big Boxing Day derby
It is a ding dong derby in the Ardal North East League on Boxing Day - as Llandrindod Wells and Builth Wells get ready to do battle.
Just six points separate the two sides - who have had under par seasons so far.
For the Spamen, they sit in eleventh having won just four games all season - and are a few places higher in the table than the Bulls.
After last season's stunning campaign - they are in a relegation scrap and sit three places off the bottom of the table.
However, there is a nine point buffer between them and basement side Lex XI.