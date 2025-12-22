Newtown eye top three ahead of Boxing Day clash

The Robins are back in action on Boxing Day as they welcome Airbus UK to Latham Park - looking to end their year in style.

Nathan Leonard's side have recovered from the disappointment of relegation last season and are very much in the hunt for promotion back to the Cymru Premier.

They are currently fourth in the table - with a defeat to local rivals Guilsfield which was then followed up by a raw against Penrhyncoch recently.

The two results have left them eight points off the top of the table.

However, as the Wingmakers head to Mid Wales on Friday, the two sides sit locked on 33 points and a victory could see Newtown move into the top three for the first time since the opening weeks of the season.

And should they remain in that position for the rest of the campaign - it would be enough to see them return to the top flight.

Owing to the Cymru Premier expansion to 16 teams, there will be three sides promotion from the Cymru North this season, increasing the Robins' chances of promotion.

Elsewhere, Caersws will be looking to continue a mini revival and make it two wins from two when they travel to Mold Alexandra on Friday.

The other Mid Wales sides are then in action on Saturday - as Guilsfield welcome Penrhyncoch.

The Roosters have been buoyed by their first win recently and that draw at Newtown - while Guilsfield could close the gap on the fourth placed Robins with a victory.