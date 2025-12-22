Knighton make ground as leaders slip up

With leader Llanuwchllyn being beaten for the first time this season - the Radnorshire side took their chance to close the gap at the top to just five points heading into the festive period.

They went in front in the game after just 12 minutes with Callum Stead bagging his latest goal of the campaign.

It was all square just after the half hour mark as Rhys Hughes levelled for the Ceredigion side.

But the winner then came shortly before the hour mark - as captain Luke Boundford set Stead up for his second which turned out to be the crucial goal in the match.

They now sit five points behind the Denbighshire leaders but the top side do still have a game in hand.

The leaders suffered their first less of the campaign - as they were beaten 3-2 at home to Dolgellau.

The five goal thriller was level at the break - with all five strikes coming in a frantic second half.

Osian Morris kicked things up for Dolgellau three minutes after half time - as he dispatched a penalty to open the scoring.

Will Owen then equalised shortly after but the game would go back and two and it hinged on key decisions.

The visitors were awarded a second penalty in 12 minutes soon after and Gerwyn Williams stepped up to put his side back in front for the second time in the half.

Morris was then the man to take the game away from the hosts as they were staring down the barrel of a first league defeat.

He made it three on the hour mark to five the visitors a comfortable two goal cushion.

The home side threw everything at getting back into the game but to no avail - with a consolation only arriving six minutes into added time as Ilan Hughes set up Gwydion Roberts.

Llanfair United's season is showing no signs of any immediate recovery as the strugglers were beaten 2-1 on the road at Corwen.

It was all square at the break before two goals in two minutes took the game away from the visitors.

James Rainbird's double put Corwen in a commanding position with a late goal from Harvey Morris sparking a frantic finish from Llanfair - but they failed to find an equaliser.

Kerry's bad form continued as they were trounced 5-1 on home soil against Rhos Aelwyd.

First half goals from Dan Harrison and Harley Davies had the Wrexham based visitors 2-0 up at half time.

Scott Reeves and an Aled Parry double added to that in the second half - with Kerry only able to salvage a mere late consolation.

In the other game, Penycae struck five minutes into added time as they rescued a late point at home to strugglers Llangollen Town.

Louie Middlehurst missed an early penalty but within a minute they were ahead as Thomas Edwards' turned through his own net for Penycae.

However, he went from zero to hero by the break as he stepped up to fire home a penalty and put his side level.

Llangollen were back in front 20 minutes from time when Middlehurst made up for his earlier penalty miss to put them on course for a rare victory.

But a spot kick was again awarded deep into second half stoppage time - with Edwards completing his redemption to earn his side a point.