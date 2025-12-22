Evans taking positives after rally pain

Evans, who has been second on multiple occasions had his best chance to finally win his maiden title heading into the final race of the season in Saudi Arabia.

But he was upstaged by team mate and former title winner Sebastian Ogier and has been left to wait another season to get his hands on the elusive title.

Reflecting on the campaign at the end of the season, Evans, who had led the Championship after ten of the 14 rounds, insists there are things he can take forward and praised his team mate for a deserved title win.

He said: "It was small margins in the end.

“We were right there, but those setbacks made the difference.”

“This is the closest I’ve ever come to winning the title

“Of course it hurts to miss out, but it shows we can fight at the very top level. That’s something to take forward.”

“Sébastien managed his rally with fewer setbacks, and that’s what it takes to be champion.

“He deserves the title, and I respect what he’s achieved.”