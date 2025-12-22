Central Wales clubs in festive action
Central Wales League clubs are in festive action this weekend - as Forden United look to cause an upset away at leaders Carno.
Carno extended their lead at the summit last week with no other sides in action - as Forden look to end their year on a high with a victory on the road.
Elsewhere, fourth placed Montgomery Town are in action as they face a tricky trip to Berriew.
In the other games, Tywyn will be looking to move up into second as they make a visit to strugglers Dyffryn Banw.
In other games, it is a Montgomeryshire derby for Llansantffraid Village as they aim to continue their winning run at struggling local rivals Llanfyllin Town.
And there is a big derby taking place in Welshpool - as Welshpool Town make the very short trip to Waterloo Rovers.
The two clubs are separated by just a couple of fields and are set to go head to head for local bragging rights.