Central Wales clubs in festive action

Carno extended their lead at the summit last week with no other sides in action - as Forden look to end their year on a high with a victory on the road.

Elsewhere, fourth placed Montgomery Town are in action as they face a tricky trip to Berriew.

In the other games, Tywyn will be looking to move up into second as they make a visit to strugglers Dyffryn Banw.

In other games, it is a Montgomeryshire derby for Llansantffraid Village as they aim to continue their winning run at struggling local rivals Llanfyllin Town.

And there is a big derby taking place in Welshpool - as Welshpool Town make the very short trip to Waterloo Rovers.

The two clubs are separated by just a couple of fields and are set to go head to head for local bragging rights.



