Carno take advantage to increase lead

In the North Division - only one game took place and with others not in action it allowed leaders Carno to increase their lead at the top heading into the festive period.

The top side took on Montgomery facing a tough test - with Monty sitting fourth in the table.

It was an even first half with the game goalless at the break - before goals did arrive after half time.

Carno went ahead just after the hour mark and it was a gift as Callum Whyte turned through his own net.

And the second goal which made it a comfortable finish for Carno arrived in 77 minutes - as Llewellyn Jerman found Norton Collins and he netted to hand Carno the win.

The result leaves them sitting four points clear at the top ahead of Llansantffraid and Tywyn.

Elsewhere, Bow Street Reserves ran out 2-0 winners over Kerry Reserves.

Both of the goals came in the first half courtesy of Jamie Whitney and Harry Jones.

And the other game in the league saw a derby clash end all square - as neither side could find the net with Caersws Development drawing 0-0 with local rivals Llanidloes Town.