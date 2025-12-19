Corries ensure their fans aren't left singing the Blues

The visitors made a positive start with Craig Evans going close in the fourth minute with a 25-yard effort before they opened the scoring four minutes later.

Paul Keddle headed Craig Evans' free-kick from out on the right flank against the crossbar and Corries skipper Dale Evans was in the right place to force the loose ball over the line from close-range.

Fin Daniels' shot on the turn from the edge of the penalty area was turned over the crossbar by Luca Bullock in the home goal before Brecon Corries doubled their advantage in the 13th minute.

Craig Evans spotted Bullock off his line and lobbed the goalkeeper from over 25 yards out.

Damien Daniels' men were looking to turn the screw as Jamie Williams' effort was cleared off the line before the midfielder had a close-range effort turned behind for a corner by Bullock.

Action from Brecon Corries' victory

Kai Saurin's drive from the edge of the penalty area was blocked before Illtyd Caddick broke into the visitors' penalty area, but was unable to keep his ensuing effort on target.

Hughes cut into the Blues' penalty area in the 40th minute area, but saw his shot on goal blocked.

The hosts reduced the deficit three minutes before the break when Corries defender Steve Goodwin was credited with the final touch before the ball crossed the line from a corner.

Corey Evans picked-up the ball in the final minute of the first half and drove forward, but saw his strike take a deflection and was comfortably saved by Bullock.

Brecon made a bright start to the second-half. Corey Evans' drive from the edge of the penalty area was deflected behind for a corner before Saurin fired a low effort wide of the near post.

Blaenavon responded when Alex Berrow broke into the penalty area in the 53rd minute, but saw his shot blocked before Jude Bull was denied by Corries keeper Steve Price.

Keddle broke into the home penalty area in the 57th minute, but his effort was blocked and Daniels directed the rebound wide.

Ryan Keen's charges continued to plug away in their attempt to find an equaliser.

Brecon bagged a 2-1win at Blaenavon Blues

Berrow ran on to a through ball in his team's next attack, but was denied by Price before Keddle's strike at the opposite end of the pitch was blocked.

Brecon saw their appeals for a penalty turned down by referee Ashley Thomas three minutes later, after the visitors felt former Hay St Mary's defender Goodwin was pushed to the ground.

The hosts went close to equalising in the 71st minute courtesy of Nathan Watts' shot on the turn before Corries substitute Ossian Wiltshire's 25-yard strike was turned over the crossbar by Bullock.

Blaenavon had their own penalty appeals turned down in the 86th minute when they felt Ben Parfitt was fouled before their final opportunity saw Joe Prince's close-range header saved by Price.

The Rich Field club extended their unbeaten league run to seven matches and next host Cwmbran Town on Saturday, January 3.