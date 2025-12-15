Your full festive fixture run down across Mid Wales football

Mid Wales sides across the the festive period are set to continue playing games - with clubs expected to attract big games to potential derby fixtures.

Here is a run down of all the fixtures you need to know over the festive period.

Cymru Premier

In the top tier - two sets of games will take place over the festive period.

First will be the traditional boxing day games - with The New Saints playing host to Bala Town.

And they will be looking to keep up their impressive winning run as they travel to rivals Connahs Quay Nomads on New Years Eve.

Cymru North

There is plenty of action in the second tier to sink your teeth into over the festive period.

On Boxing Day, Caersws are on the road as they make a difficult trip to Mold Alexandra for a 2pm kick off - whole Newtown are on home soil as they welcome high flyers Airbus for a 2.30pm kick off in what is expected to be a difficult clash at Latham Park.

There has already been plenty of derby games in December for the four Mid Wales sides in the division - but there is another on December 27.

This time it is the turn of Guilsfield as they play host to Penrhyncoch at Clos Mytton at 2.30pm.

Then the big derby clash will take place on New Years Day - as Caersws welcome arch rivals Newtown with a crowd of over 1,000 expected to pack into the Recreation Ground for the game.

It will the first time the two sides have met at Sws in a competitive fixture for around ten years - since then went head to head in a JD Welsh Cup clash.

And to complete the festive fixture schedule - Guilsfield are in action on January 3 at Brickfield Rangers.

Ardal North East League

Between Christmas and New Year there is just one fixture taking place across the league - but it is a big one.

Llandrindod Wells will welcome Builth Wells in their fierce derby clash with the game kicking off at 2pm.

That will be the last of the action until January 3 - when all sides return and it sees Llandrindod travel to Cefn Albion - while Kerry face Dolgellau.

Knighton Town face a derby clash against neighbours Radnor Valley - while Llanrhaeadr face a tough test when they welcome Penycae.

Elsewhere, Bow Street face basement side Lexi XI and Builth Wells host Llanfair United.

Central Wales League - North/South

In the Cetnral Wales North - there is just the one Boxing Day game this year, as Bishops Castle Town host Abermule - with the other games taking place on the following day of December 27.

Berriew host Montgomery Town - while Carno are at home to Forden.

Dyffryn Banw will take on Tywyn, Llansantffraid Village face a derby against Llanfyllin and Waterloo Rovers take on arch rivals Welshpool Town who make the short trip for the derby clash.

In the south division - there is a tasty Radnorshire and Montgomeryshire border derby on Boxing Day as Llanidloes Town play host to Rhayder Town.

On December 27, there is Bont against Tregaron Turfs with Ffostrasol Wanderers taking on Lampeter Town.

Kerry Reserves and Caersws Development will go head to head - while Penrhyncoch Reserves play host to Lampeter.