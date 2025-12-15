WRU chief set to return

Tierney stepped away from her role to undergo medical treatment following a cancer diagnosis - and has been on a phased return since November.

Chair Richard Collier-Keywood and the rest of the WRU's executive leadership team had stepped in on an interim basis but Tierney will be back in charge next month.

"This is a pivotal time for the game in Wales and, whilst I've been constantly kept informed and am across all developments, I'm looking forward to being able to contribute directly again," said Tierney.

"My treatment is going well and I've received a positive prognosis which allows me to return in the new year.

"I'd like to thank everyone who has wished me well over my time away and sent positive messages of support."

She returns with the Welsh game in crisis - with the national side fresh from suffering a record 73-0 home loss to South Africa, while comes after the WRU announced in October than it planned to reduce the number of professional men's sides in Wales from four to three.