Welsh captains depart for Gloucester

Both forwards were due to be out of contract at the end of the current campaign - with uncertainty around the future of club rugby in Wales.

Morgan, who made his first appearance for the national team in 2022, has 24 international caps to his name, and was the only member of the British & Irish Lions tour of Australia earlier this year.

Lake was a player who took on the captaincy for Wales' summer tour of Japan and will likely continue in the role after Morgan sustained a shoulder injury which threatens to rule him out of the entire Six Nations.

Lake told the Gloucester website: "I'm delighted to sign for Gloucester Rugby ahead of the 2026-27 season.

"It's a great club with brilliant supporters. I know a lot of players at Gloucester who speak highly of the environment and I'm excited for the future.

"I'm also looking forward to the challenge of playing in the Gallagher Prem."