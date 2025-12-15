Wales Ghana link up to help coaches

The collaboration will see Ghanaian coaches have access to the FAW's renowned coaching pathway and a selection of talented coaches identified through the Ghana national programme will travel to Wales in 2026 to begin their development journey, helping to further enhance the long-term growth of Ghanaian football.

A senior GFA delegation, led by President Kurt Okraku, recently visited the FAW’s headquarters in Hensol to meet with FAW CEO Noel Mooney and Chief Football Officer Dr David Adams.

Discussions focused on areas of mutual benefit, including opportunities for youth and senior international fixtures between Cymru and Ghana, who have recently qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

FAW CEO Noel Mooney said: “We are delighted to establish this partnership with the Ghana Football Association. Collaborations like this create valuable opportunities to exchange ideas and support the continued growth and development of football across the world.”

FAW Chief Football Officer Dr David Adams added: “This partnership reflects the FAW’s growing reputation on the global stage. It will offer our young male and female players the chance to experience football outside Europe, bringing variety and challenge as we continue to strive for consistent qualification for major tournaments. At the same time, it allows us to share knowledge with a successful African football nation and learn from their approach.”