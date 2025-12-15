Sws hit five to aid survival chances

With Craig Williams having departed the club with the club struggling at the wrong end of the league - they faced a big six pointer against the North Wales outfit.

And they came out on top in some style.

After a fight first half hour, it was Lyndon Jones who put them in front - before just seven minutes later Rhys Hesden set up Rowlands to make it two.

By half time it was three - and it was the combination of two scorers as Jones set up Rowlands for his second of the afternoon.

Joel Giblin breathed some life into Ruthin after the break but Rowlands' hat-trick goal killed off any potential challenge - before substitute Callum Page put the icing on the cake in the dying minutes.