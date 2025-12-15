Second half turnaround for Bulls
Builth Wells picked up a big win over Skewen on their return to league action in the WRU Division One West Central.
Having been suffered from their exit in the cup last week - the Bulls were back on the road and came out on top by just four points in a tight affair.
They were 22-0 down inside 17 minutes but the game changed - as they slowly got back into it after a frantic first half.
And they overturned the the deficit in the second half as they took control and came out 29-33 winners.