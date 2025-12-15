Newtown announce full-time plan as fresh strategy emerges

It was recently reported that the FAW is looking to tap into the US market and benefit from the investment in Wrexham - to aid the top domestic clubs financially and develop more full time teams in the top flight.

It came all 12 top flight clubs, as well as Aberystwyth Town and Newtown who were relegated last season, adopted new five year strategies for the first time.

Newtown held an extraordinary meeting at Latham Park last week, with discussions around the potentially becoming full time to consistently compete in Europe in years to come.

Among the topics was a plan for the club over the coming years, starting with relaying their 3G pitch, which was described by chairman Nick Evans as a 'ticking timebomb'.

Surfaces are beneficial to clubs with academies - however they have to be relayed every few years.

Potentially stadium upgrades were discussed - as well as improving the club's academy and community operations.

Officials also looked at how the club was going to grow its commercial strategy and from the third year of their plan, they have an aim of working to become full time and consistently quality for Europe.

This comes after Welsh football bosses headed to the US to make pitches to attract investors into the domestic game.

Officials attended a global football business conference in Miami - to advertise their clubs and look at potential for investment directly into clubs.

That happened after earlier this year the FAW announced a £6m cash injection into the top flight from the governing body.