Lower league sides into Welsh Cup last eight

With The New Saints out of the competition - there is a chance for other clubs to put their names on the trophy this season.

Flint Town United, who last won the trophy in 1954, are one of those clubs - as they beat ten man Penybont on penalties.

Elsewhere, Caernafron Town picked up a 4-2 victory against fellow top flight outfit Cardiff Met to reach the quarter finals.

Former Newtown man Ryan Sears as on the scoresheet for the Cofis.

Fellow Cymru Premier sides Barry Town United and Colwyn Bay were comfortable winners over tier two opposition.

Barry were 4-0 winners over Gresford Athletic with goals from Ieuan Owen, Morgan Wigley and a brace from Ollie Hulbert.

Another ex-Robin in Aaron Williams scored a hat-trick as Colwyn Bay secured a 3-0 win at Pontypridd United.

Third thier Bangor City 1876 overcame Trefelin BGC of the Cymru South, while fellow tier three side Trearddur Bay won 5-3 against Cymru South outfit Newport City.

Rhyl 1879 are also into the last eight after a derby with over Porthmadog - while Caerau Ely came from behind to see of Llandudno.