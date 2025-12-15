Leaders Carno retain advantage at the top

Ethan Rodgers put the coast side in front at the Recreation Ground five minutes into the second half - before Nathan Williams doubled the lead 20 minutes from time.

The home side did pull a goal back from Teilo Gittins-Turner in the 90th minute but it was too late to mount a comeback to try and rescue a point.

Elsewhere in the North Division, Llansantffraid Village continued their upturn in form as they won 2-0 at home to Barmouth.

Oliver Herd gave them the lead after 61 minutes of the game with the second and clinching goal coming a minute from the end of normal time, courtesy of Hagi Drammeh.

Waterloo Rovers had a comfortable afternoon as they ran out 3-0 winners over Waterloo Rovers.

Adam Gough put them in front after just 14 minutes and the scores remained that way until Owain Richards doubled the lead from the penalty spot just 12 minutes from the end of normal time.

And a third to secure the win came shortly after as James Watkins fired home.

Forden United put Abermule to the sword - winning 6-0 against the Newtown based side.

Harry Gill, Jake Mann and two goals from Josh Lenc had them four goals to the good by half time.

Jake O'Donnell then got in on the act before a late strike from Sam Roberts secured the points.

Carno are a point ahead of Llansantffraid at the time of the table thanks to a 2-1 win over Berriew.

Llewelyn Jerman had the home side 1-0 up early on before the lead was doubled when Harry Vince-Holt made it two.

Joe Haycock then pulled one back for the visitors before half time but the scores remained the same with Carno still sitting top of the pile.

In the South Division - Machynlleth won for the third straight week as they beat Llanilar 4-0.

Alfie Westwood had them a goal up at the break, and then doubled the lead just seconds into the second period.

Rhys Evans' penalty just before the hour mark then all but secured the points for Mach, with Liam Sully making the win safe later in the game.

Kerry Reserves were thumped 6-0 at home to Lampeter Town with five different scorers getting in on the act for the visitors - along with Kerry skipper Cameron Vowles turning through his own net.

Elsewhere, Penrhyncoch Reserves and Tregaron Turfs shared six goals with Flostrasol winning 3-0 at home to Bont.