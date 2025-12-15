Knighton return with win in five goal thriller

Without a game last week due to the wet weather conditions - along with a host of other clubs, they made the trip over the border to Ceredigion to take on a Dolgellau side who have so far failed to hit the heights of last season.

But they were in front after just five minutes as Paul Lewis fired them in front.

However, just three minutes later it was all square and it was a familiar face as Luke Boundford fired Town level from the penalty spot.

By half time they had turned it all around as five minutes before the break Kieran Dovey was on the spot to put Knighton ahead.

The home side were not for lying down though and right on the stroke of the hour mark Dion Lewis netted for the home side.

But seven minutes later the winner did finally arrive in cruel fashion for the home side as Joey Jones turned through his own net - and the goal went on to be the decider in an entertaining clash.

Elsewhere, Rhos Aelwyd battered basement side Lexi XI 7-1, while Builth Wells' difficult campaign continues to be a struggle as they were beaten 1-0 at home against Bow Street.

The winning goal came after just three minutes - as Builth conceded a penalty that was dispatched by Courtney Perkins.

Elsewhere, Llandrindod Wells struck late to earn a point on the road at Llanfair United.

Josh Astley missed the chance to hand Llanfair the lead from the spot after just 24 minutes - but they were in front at the break when Matt Bumford set up Harvey Morris for the opener.

It looked like Llanfair were going to be keeping all three points - but that changed when Shaun Nicholls came up with an equaliser ten minutes from time.

Radnor Valley also won a five goal thriller - as they beat strugglers Llangollen Town.

It was disaster stations for Valley with less than a minute on the clock as Iwan Hardy gave the home side the lead.

But by half time the game had turned on its head.

Joey Price set up Jack Clarke for the equaliser seven minutes before half time and right on the stroke of the break - Henry Shipley was the provider for Cian Bufton to make it 2-1.

Clarke then turned assister for Price as he got in on the act with the third just nine minutes into the second half.

Whalen Mwebe pulled one back for Llangollen shortly after but they couldn't go on to find a equaliser.

In the other games, Llanrhaeadr bounced back from defeat last time out to beat Kerry 2-1.

Garmon Evans put the Waterfallmen in front after just four minutes - before Billy Clarke set up Will Roberts-Morris for the second goal midway through the first half.

Steffan Rogers was then the provider for Ed Clarke to pull one back - but despite changes for both sides for the rest of the game that is how it stayed.

Llanuwchllyn continued their dominance at the top of the table.

The Denbighshire side were 5-0 winners over Penycae to keep an eight point gap to Knighton who are down in third place.