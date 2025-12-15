Central Wales League club folds
A Powys football team has folded nine years on from returning to the Mid Wales Football scene.
Trewern United exited the MMP Central Wales League North last week.
The club, based near Welshpool, has reformed and disbanded many times over the years but in 2016 came back into existence in the Montgomeryshire League.
They won promotion to the Central Wales League tier - but after almost half of the season have folded.
Club officials have explained they will be back and will re-enter the Montgomeryshire League again.