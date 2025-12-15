Builth win thriller after rocky start to the season

It has been an up and down start for the Bulls in the league this season - and they went out on the road to fellow strugglers Skewen on Saturday.

They bounced back from a disappointing start to the game to secure a memorable away victory.

In a tough opening quarter, it was the home side who raced away into an early lead.

With just 17 minutes on the clock they were 22-0 up and very much in a commanding lead.

However, the Bulls did find a response as Ciaran Price found a way over the try line to crucially get them on the board for the first time.

Momentum began to swing in the game - and they were very much back in the game by half time.

Rhys Davies and Evan Dyke both went over, with Davies converting both tries to put them right back in the game.

Early in the second half they were dealt a blow as Price was handed a yellow card - acting as a boost for he home side.

They took advantage as hey again went over for another try to increase their lead to 29-19.

However, from that point on it as the Bulls who wrestled back the initiative and took control of the contest.

A much improved scrum and lineout provider territory and momentum for the visitors and their sustained pressure told when Deri Mason went over the tryline and Davies converted again, before further scores allowed them to go on and win the game.

Elsewhere, a number of Mid Wales clubs are in action before the festive break in the league campaign.

In Division One North, COBRA, who are currently in mid-table, face a huge local derby clash against Welshpool ahead of the Christmas break.

Welshpool won promotion from Division Two last season and are currently struggling at the foot of the table - having lost all six of their games so far.

In League Two North, fresh from their recent derby clash with Machynlleth, Llanidloes are set for another crunch local clash on Saturday as they take on neighbours Newtown.

It will be the home side Newtown who go into the game as favourites - as they set sit second in the league behind Mold - with Llanidloes currently second bottom of the ten team division having lost all five of their games so far this season.