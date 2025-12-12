Brecon beat the weather and Saints to boost their title bid

The visiting Stags had won the reverse match 14-0 at the beginning of the season, but the youthful Hay St Mary's team had enjoyed some encouraging results in recent weeks against more experienced opponents.

It was the hosts who had the first sight of goal in the fifth minute when Joe Metcalfe fired a low shot across the face of Declan Gaydon's goal.

Brecon responded less than 60 seconds later when Aaron Mills saw his 20-yard effort saved by Josh Davies.

The visitors were handed an opportunity to break the deadlock when referee Nigel Mathias awarded a 12th-minute penalty, but Davies made a smart save to keep out Aaron Mills' spot-kick.

Rueben Rodell broke into the home penalty area four minutes later, but he was unable to keep his shot on target before Morgan Preece's 25 yard half-volley was turned over the crossbar by Davies.

Rodell fired an effort wide of goal from the edge of the penalty area in the Stags' next attack before the hosts went close to breaking the deadlock in the 33rd minute when Iwan Evans poked the ball wide of goal from close-range.

Charlie Mills fizzed a 25-yard drive narrowly over the crossbar in the 37th minute before the Saints' Freddie Price was unable to keep his effort underneath the crossbar.

The Stags finally opened the scoring in the 44th minute when Rodell tucked the ball home from just inside the penalty area after being played in on goal by Aaron Mills.

The hosts had the first sight of goal after the interval when Evans scooped a 20-yard shot over the crossbar.

Brecon responded within 60 seconds when substitute Dan Jones had to clear the ball off the line, while under pressure from Aaron Mills, after Davies had parried a shot from Charlie Mills.

Othman Elkettas had an opportunity to equalise in the 56th minute, but missed the ball at the vital moment when he was only a few yards in front of Gaydon's goal.

The Stags doubled their advantage seven minutes later when Aaron Mills curled a low shot into the far corner of Davies' goal from the left-hand side of the penalty area.

The Saints attempted to hit back and Haydn Morgan headed wide of goal before Metcalfe fired an effort over the target from the edge of the penalty area.

Aaron Mills doubled his personal tally in the 70th minute with a neat shot on the turn after pouncing on some hesitation in the hosts' rearguard.

Dan Jones was unable to keep his shot on target three minutes after conceding the third goal after Gaydon punched a corner into the path of the substitute.

Charlie Mills headed wide from cross delivered from out on the right flank before Rodell went close six with a 25-yard drive that fizzed narrowly over the crossbar.

However, Brecon FC had already done enough by then to secure victory and move into second place in the league table on goal difference above title rivals Talgarth Town.