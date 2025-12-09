Weather hits sporting fixtures
Wet weather across Mid Wales and Powys saw a host of sporting fixtures cancelled across the weekend.
In the Cymru North - games were called off although Caersws' home clash did go ahead.
Elsewhere, the weather conditions did take out most of the Ardal North East League - with fixtures now set to be rearranged.
In other leagues, the MMP Central Wales League's North and South also had a host of postponements across the weekend.
However, a handful of games in various leagues did go ahead. See inside for full reports.