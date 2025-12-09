Sws beaten again as struggles continue

The Newtown full back Williams departed the club early in the week - as he left the strugglers to take over at Aberystwyth Town.

The Bluebirds would have been hoping for a bit of a bounce and reaction from the players - but it didn't come against the North Wales side.

It was a tight affair in the first period until Jonny O'Sullivan set up Kieran Owens to open the scoring on the stoke of half time.

Owens then doubled the some side's lead on the hour mark - with the home side looking comfortable.

And it was all over and sealed three minutes into added on time as substitute Alex Bacon secured the points.

Elsewhere, Sws are one of the only sides in action next weekend due to the Welsh Cup taking place.

They welcome fellow strugglers Ruthin Town as they look to climb out of trouble and get moving up the Cymru North table.