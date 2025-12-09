Saints survive scare to reach latest final

Fresh from their shock Welsh Cup exit - the Saints had the chance to continue their dominance in the domestic game as they welcomed the Seasisders.

The Saints had their foot to the floor in the first half as Jordan Marshall set up Dan Williams for the opener after 19 minutes.

And less than ten minutes later they had doubled their advantage as Jordan Williams fired in his latest goal.

Just three minutes after the restart they were then pegged back as Callum Stephens pulled out back to put the visitors back into the game.

The Saints had chances to kill the game off but were almost stung late on when Llandudno had a strong claim for a penalty waved away.

For Saints boss Craig Harrison, it was a relief to get over the line after their Welsh Cup exit - as they set up a final with Barry Town United.

He said: "I'm really pleased we're in the final, that is what football is about.

"We were disappointed to be knocked out of the Welsh Cup so it is pleasing to get through.

"We had what we had, a tough game and we expected it.

"They have won against Connahs Quay in the Welsh Cup and credit to them, they worked hard and possibly deserved a penalty near the end.

"But the game should have been dead and buried by then. We had five or six good chances and gave away a slopping goal at the start of the second half.

"It wasn't ideal, we should have been comfortable. But yeah, we are pleased to get through to the final.

"Everyone has done really well and credit to Dan and Jord. Dan has been fantastic, he has played right back, central midfield, a second strike and as a number ten.

"He gets everywhere and gives everything and we can't complain."

The Saints were captained in the game by veteran winger Adrian Cieslewicz, who holds the most silverware in the Saints side - and the winger is looking forward to the final, insisting that you never know when it may be your last.

The former Wrexham wide man said: "In the first half we were really comfortable.

"They got a bit of momentum and we put ourselves under pressure, but we had chances to go and bury the game. But at the end of the day it is another final.

"As stupid as it sounds, the older you get you don't know when it will be the last one. So I am happy to get there and to hopefully win another trophy."