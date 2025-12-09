Newtown 'have to learn lessons' after more dropped points

Having conceded late against Holywell Town in a 2-2 draw in mid November - the Robins then lost to local rivals Guilsfield before facing the Roosters on Friday night - who were buoyed by their first win of the season.

It as all square at the break in a tight affair with the opening goal not arriving until the 73rd minute.

Devon Torry came off the bench to make an immediate impact as he set up Hyne for his ninth league goal of the season.

It looked as though that goal may well be enough but three minutes into stoppage time at Latham Park - Daniel Owen popped up to grab a point for the Roosters.

The result leaves Newtown two points off leaders Llandudno - but the top sides have as many as three games in hand over the fourth place Robins.

Goalscorer Hyne said: "To be honest we didn't play particularly well, it is a 93rd minute goal and we have to see it out.

"We have to do better and it is tough to take.

"I mean ultimately we are making the same mistakes week in week out and at some point we have got to learn.

"It is a young group but it is not just the young lads, it is a whole squad effort and at some point we have to learn because if we don't we will keep dropping points.

"Fair play to them they stayed in the game and took their chance at the end.

"We have two weeks off now and we need to work hard and train hard and hopefully the gaffer can work his magic."