Mid Wales sides bow out in youth cup

The Bluebirds' youngsters had produced a superb display and result to overcome holders Haverfordwest County in the last four and set up a tie with Barry Town United.

But they were comfortably beaten at Jenner Park - as they went down 3-0 to the Cymru Premier youth side.

Will Harrington put them into the lead after just 19 minutes in the game - before Joseph Case made it 2-0 just four minutes before the half time break.

It remained that way until two minutes from the end of normal time - with Harry Sturgess completed the scoring as Sws bowed out.

For Newtown, their hope of national silverware is also over as they were beaten 2-0 against Cardiff Met.

It was a tight affair at Latham Park with the scores locked at 0-0 until the final quarter of the game.

Max Sweetman finally broke the deadlock 14 minutes from time to put the Archers in front - before substitute Caleb Finlayson wrapped up the tie.

Elsewhere, The New Saints advanced into the quarter finals as they picked up a narrow 2-1 away win on the road at Pure Swansea under 21s.