Knighton lose ground as leaders take advantage of postponements

With the likes of Knighton Town not in action - it was a chance for the Denbighshire side to continue their fine run of form at the summit.

And they did just that against a Valley side who are struggling for form and have now gone more than five games without a victory.

They were behind after just five minutes as Meilir Williams put the home side in front before Tom Evans set up Tomos Roberts for the second shortly before half time.

Within five minutes of the break it was three - as Evans again turned provider for Williams to back his second of the afternoon.

Then it was the turn of the forward to return the favour for the former Llanrhaeadr midfielder - as he set up Evans to net the home side's fourth.

It stayed that way until eleven minutes from the end of normal time when Dale Davies got in the act with the hosts' fifth.

And three minutes into added time it was the home side's top marksman Williams who grabbed the headlines and the matchball as he grabbed his third of the afternoon.

Elsewhere, Bow Street climbed up into third place as they ran out 4-1 winners over Rhos Aelwyd.

The game was essentially all done and dusted after just 15 minutes as the Ceredigion side raced into a 3-0 lead.

Taylor Watts opened the scoring before a double from Rhys Hughes gave them a commanding early lead.

Then just five minutes after the restart Watts bagged his second of the afternoon before Adam Peters netted a late consolation for the North Wales visitors.

Only one other game took place across the weekend as Llanfair United picked up a 1-1 draw away to Penycae - with the Wrexham based side moving up into second.

Tom Edwards put Penycae into the lead in the first half before Ryan Andrew earned a point for the Railwaymen midway through the second half.

All sides in the division are set to return to action next weekend after a number of games were washed out last week.

Builth Wells will be looking for a timely pre-Christmas boost to their season but they face a tough task as they welcome Bow Street to Lant Field.

The Bulls are currently third bottom of the table with just three wins from their first 13 outings.

It has been a slip for the Bulls, who at one stage last season looked like knocking on the door of the top two - before eventually finishing in fifth place.

Elsewhere, Corwen face Cefn Albion with Knighton returning to action with a tricky assignment away at Dolgellayu.

The home side are another who haven't yet been able to fully replicate their form from last season - where they finished fifth in the table.

Llanfair United take on Llandrindod Wells - with the pair both going into the game in patchy form having not had the best start to the season.

But with a congested mid table - a win for the Spamen could lift them up to as high as seventh in the standings.

Radnor Valley will be eyeing a victory on the road at strugglers Llangollen Town as they look to return to winning ways.

Elsewhere, Llanrhaeadr will also be targeting a return to their recent winning form as they take on Kerry.