Jones shines as Newtown stutter for third straight week

The Robins - who had drawn and lost their two games heading into the clash against the bottom club - are now three games without a win as they slipped further behind the Cymru North leaders.

It was Nathan Leonard's side who had the first real opening of the game 14 minutes in - as Tom Jones found space in the box but could only fire wide.

The visitors looked the more settled and assured side early on - with Newtown not at the races.

Chances were at a premium in the first period - but it should have been the visitors who took the lead on 42 minutes.

Forward Dion Phillips rounded Jones but he made a superb stop and put out a strong hand to deny what looked like a certain goal.

And he was called into action seconds later to deny the Roosters for a second time in as many minutes.

Before the break Newtown did spring into life as Ollie Sharp won a free kick on the edge of the box - with Louis Jacobs drawing a top save out of Penrhyn goalkeeper Leigh Jenkins.

The Robins did come out better in the second half - with Jamie Hyne finding Jones before receiving it back and playing in Jacobs - but his effort was deflected behind.

From the resulting former Hyne was then unable to direct an effort on target.

Newtown were on top at this point as Jones again forced a save from Jenkins - with the Penrhyn shot stopper again producing heroics to deny Fin Starkey-Jones from distance.

The pressure told 17 minutes from time.

JoJo Harries found substitute Devon Torry and he found space before driving forward and picking out Hyne whose first time left foot strike evaded the keeper.

It was almost two just seconds later as Torry combined with Hyne again only for the striker to fire over.

It looked as though Newtown were seeing the game out but three minutes into added time and disaster struck.

Jones got contact on a set piece however the ball fell to Daniel Owen to tap in and rescue a point for the strugglers.

Robins goalkeeping coach Dave Owen was full of praise for goalkeeper Jones for the saves he made in the game - but insisted Newtown were the makers of their own downfall.

He said: "It is massively disappointing to be in this situation again, like we were a couple of weeks ago.

"We have not managed it and again lets be honest, it is a poor goal.

"They had the best chances in the game but they came from our silly mistakes, they have had two very good chances and was it not for Dave Jones they would have been 2-0 up at half time.

"We've been trying to play out and given it away and allowed them one on ones, it is a reoccurring and that is disappointing.

"The lads have really got to learn to be better on the ball, they aren't under pressure.

"We may have had more of the ball but they have had the better chances.

"We've got a few weeks now until Airbus. We've played them up there, know what they are about.

"We will watch the clips and prepare as we do for every other game and hope the lads can take it on board."