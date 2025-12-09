Jervis takes the crown in latest trial

The rider came out on top with a host of local riders going against each other for various classes.

The Clubman class saw a close competition between Bretton King and Llandrindod’s Steven Plain, with the section six deciding it in Bretton’s favour as Steven lost one mark more to end second on 4 marks to Bretton’s 3.

It was even closer in the Over 40 class with three riders losing four marks each and ended up being decided by a tie breaker countback with Colin Sagar coming out as winner.

Allun Hemmings cleaned up literally on the Sportsman class completing the four laps of tensections without dropping any marks from Ken Brown who dropped just three marks.

Bishops Castle's Nic Woolley won the Pre 65 class on his Ariel while Crossgates’ Tim Davies won the Twinshock class on his Fantic machine.