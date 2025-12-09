Daffs pick up win as games called off

In the north division only one game survived as Tywyn ran out 6-0 winners against Dyffryn Banw.

Nick Williams and Mark Edmondson were the picked of the scorers as they both bagged doubles - while Aled Jones and and Ethan Rodgers also got themselves on the scoresheet.

In the south division, Ffostrasol and Penrhyncoch Reserves played out a goalless draw - with former Aberystwyth and Llanelli defender Sion James being set off in injury time for the Roosters.

In the other game, Llanidloes Town came out on top in their clash against Abersytwyth Town Development Team.

Landon Walsh missed a first half penalty for the home side - before Llani's Dafydd Carruthers put the Daffs ahead early in the second half.

They were soon pegged back when Walsh fired in the equaliser.

It was all square for all of eight minutes though as Lorne Scane put the visitors back in front before Steffan Marshman sealed the win for the Daffs.